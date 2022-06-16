The Day of the African Child 2022 falls on Thursday, 16 June. Marked in 1991, the occasion was first initiated by the OAU Organisation of African Unity. Also known as Youth Day, the date pays respect to those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976, which led to the death of hundreds of African students. In Soweto, South Africa, black school students marched more than half a mile long, protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their own language. To mark the day, here's our compilation of quotes, messages and sayings. International Day of the African Child 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and How To Observe the Occasion That Honours The Soweto Uprising.

Quotes & Messages For International Day of African Child 2022

1. There can be no better revelation about the soul of the community than the way we treat their children. - Nelson Mandela

2. Let us sacrifice what we have today so that our children can have a better future. - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

3. We cannot, as a country, improve economically, socially, and culturally without quality education. Lucio Tan

4. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. - Nelson Mandela

5. All of us do not have equal talent, but all of us should have an equal opportunity to develop our talent.- John F. Kennedy

6. By providing every student with a quality education, and the materials they need for class and to do their homework, we can help students from all backgrounds learn and thrive. - London Breed

7. Every time a child is saved on the dark side of life, every time one of us makes an effort to make a difference in a child's life, we put light and healing into our lives. – Oprah Winfrey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)