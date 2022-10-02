International Day of Non-Violence is observed annually to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, which falls on October 2. This day was first observed in 2007 and was created by the United Nations General Assembly. Mahatma Gandhi was the leader of India’s freedom movement under British Rule and he was also a pioneer of the philosophy of non-violence. This day is commemorated to raise awareness about the importance of non-violence, which can be achieved through education. The theme for International Day of Non-Violence usually revolves around the promotion of peace and curbing of non-violence and while there is no special theme this year, the goal of this day is to bring about a culture of peace, tolerance, non-violence and understanding. As you prepare to observe International Day of Non-Violence 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online with your friends and family. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Image Reads: "An Eye for Eye Only Ends Up Making the Whole World Blind." - Mahatma Gandhi

Image Reads: Non-Violence Is the Greatest Force at the Disposal of Mankind. It Is Mightier Than the Mightiest Weapon of Destruction Devised by the Ingenuity of Man. - Mahatma Gandhi

