International Sudoku Day is celebrated on September 9 every year. International Sudoku Day 2024 is on Monday, September 9. The day is celebrated on 9x9 as it aligns with the standard grid of a sudoku puzzle. The sudoku puzzle is a number placement game that requires logic and intelligence to solve. It involves placing numbers using logic in a 9x9 grid. The goal of the puzzle is to fill every column, row, and 3x3 sub-grid with the numbers 1 to 9 only once. The day is celebrated by mathematicians, and sudoku lovers every year. On this day, sudoku competitions and sudoku events are held. The day encourages people to challenge themselves and try to solve a sudoku puzzle. To celebrate, netizens took to social media to share International Sudoku Day 2024 images, wishes, quotes, messages, and posts. International Sudoku Day Date: Know History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Popular Number Puzzle Game.

International Sudoku Day is celebrated on September 9th each year. The date reflects the numeric date 9/9, which aligns with the 9x9 grid of a standard Sudoku puzzle. The day is dedicated to celebrating the popular logic-based number puzzle and its widespread appeal across… pic.twitter.com/309rxNh9dV — பாப்பு குட்டி💃💃 (@priyakuttytwtz) September 9, 2024

It's International Sudoku Day! Here's the daily puzzle on https://t.co/6mHEwdS0xz, give it a try (i haven't done it yet)https://t.co/eVfTr6YEGa pic.twitter.com/b8tukg6ZB0 — ReReReRednodge! (@rednodge97) September 9, 2024

Welcome 09.09.2024; a symmetrical date Sharing some fun-facts : - International Sudoku Day: September 9 is celebrated as International Sudoku Day, due to the popular puzzle's 9x9 grid! - Teddy Bear Day: September 9 is also observed as Teddy Bear Day, celebrating the beloved… pic.twitter.com/f2zr8prv1D — Swati Sarangi (@SwatiSarangi10) September 8, 2024

International Sudoku Day Challenge your mind and improve your logic skills with this addictive puzzle game that has taken the world by storm! pic.twitter.com/OBrJgXsj4h — Abdul Hafeez (@abdul_hafeezk) September 9, 2024

