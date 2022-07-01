Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Live Streaming Online: The annual celebration of Puri Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July. Shri Jagannathji, and his siblings Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji are taken out of the 12th-century-old temple in three gigantic and colourful chariots. The procession moves to Gundicha temple with the sound of devotional songs played on tambourines, and trumpets. The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra starts each year on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. To watch the live streaming of the Puri Ratha Jatra check out the link below. Viewers can catch the live telecast of the annual car festival on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes & Greetings To Send on the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Shri Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Live Telecast and Streaming Online:

