Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhoot Chaturdashi, is observed on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha of Kartika month of the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, Kali Chaudas 2022 falls on October 23. However, some states will o observe Bhoot Chaturdashi on October 24. On this day, people visit the crematoriums after performing the puja dedicated to Goddess Mahakali. Observe the significant day by sharing Goddess Mahakali images, WhatsApp messages & HD images to friends and family. Forward Kali Chaudas 2022 wishes & quotes to mark the importance of Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Kali Chaudas 2022 Wishes & Quotes

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Mahakali Mata for Happiness, Peace & Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Kali Chaudas.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope That Prosperity, Health, Wealth, Good Luck, Success and Love Are Sent Your Way This Kali Chaudas Straight From Heaven Above.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Victory of Good Over Evil, the Celebration of Courage Too. May This Kali Chaudas Bring Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Prosperous and Happy Kali Chaudas on This Occasion.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Always Protect You and Your Family From the Evil Eye. Wishing You a Very Happy Kali Chaudas.

