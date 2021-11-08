Labh Panchami or Labh Pancham is an auspicious occasion for the people of Gujarat as it marks the first working day of Gujarati New Year. Gujaratis celebrate New Year, a day after Diwali, following the traditional Vikram Samvat calendar. Gujarati New Year 2021 was celebrated on November 5, while Labh Panchami 2021 will be observed on November 9. To commemorate this important day, people draw beautiful rangoli designs at their homes and offices. Labh Pancham rangoli designs usually include words such as “shubh,” meaning “auspicious,” and “labh,” meaning “benefit” or “prosperity.” Goddess Lakshmi’s footprints, Swastika sign and Kalash are also commonly drawn motifs in a rangoli pattern. Here’s a collection of rangoli designs that will add charm to your Labh Panchami celebrations. Labh Pancham 2021 Wishes & HD Images: Celebrate First Working Day of Gujarati New Year With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers.

1. Beautiful Shubh Labh Rangoli Designs For Labh Pancham

2. Labh Pancham Special Rangoli Designs

3. Easy Rangoli Designs for Labh Pancham 2021

4. Easy Peacock Rangoli Designs for Labh Pancham Celebrations

5. Simple Rangoli Designs For Labh Panchami

