One of the federal holidays in the United States, Labor Day 2021 is celebrated on September 6. The legal holiday is observed on the first Monday in September every year to recognise the American Labor Movement. Labor Day is dedicated to hard-working workers, labourers and labour unions for their immense contribution to the development and growth of the United States. It is also part of the exciting long weekend in the States. People celebrate Labor Day with their family, friends and other near and dear ones. They also exchange lovely greetings and messages. Here’s a collection of Labor Day 2021 greetings, Happy Labor Day GIFs, Labor Day HD images, Labor Day quotes, HD wallpapers and more to celebrate the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is Nothing in This World That Can Match With the Hard Work You Put in Your Life. Warm Wishes on Labor Day to You.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: Those Who Work Hard in Life and Never Hesitate From Challenges and Labor Are the Ones Who Shine Bright. Wishing You a Very Happy Labor Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Labor Day to You. Always Work to the Best of Your Abilities and Achieve All Your Goals With Your Dedication and Labor.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Day To Pay Tribute to All Those Souls Who Work Hard in Life and Make This Life Worthy. Happy Labor Day.

