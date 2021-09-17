Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja and its worldwide fame need no introduction. The auspicious Ganpati idol observes thousands of visitors every year but this year is different. Keeping in view, the COVID-19 protocols, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has come up with live mukh darshan and online aarti for this Ganeshtosav. So, if you want to catch the live streaming details and witness the live mukh darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on Day 8 of the Hindu festival, you have come up at the right destination. Check out their official website or just scroll down to get the live video.

Take a Look at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 Live Video from Day 8:

