India and the Indian diaspora are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami 2021 on August 30, Monday. It is an auspicious day and one of the biggest festivals among millions of Hindus worldwide. Janmashtami marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the Supreme One in his own right. To mark the special day of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, we bring you a collection of Lord Krishna quotes from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is part of the epic Mahabharata. These quotes will surely give new meaning to your life. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Wishes in Hindi & Bal Gopal Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Telegram Photos, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate Gokulashtami.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Change Is the Law of the Universe. You Can Be a Millionaire or a Pauper in an Instant.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Whatever Happened, Happened for the Good. Whatever Is Happening, Is Happening for the Good. Whatever Will Happen, Will Also Happen for the Good.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

You Have the Right To Work, but Never to the Fruit of Work.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

The Soul Is Neither Born and nor Does It Die.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

We’re Kept From Our Goal Not by Obstacles, but by a Clear Path to a Lesser Goal.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Calmness, Gentleness, Silence, Self-Restraint, and Purity: These Are the Disciplines of the Mind.

Shri Krishna Quote (File Image)

Three Gates to This Self-Destructive Hell: Lust, Anger, and Greed. Renounce These Three.

Janmashtami 2021: Shri Krishna Quotes To Celebrate His Birthday

