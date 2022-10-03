Durga Puja is a five-day festival which started with Maha Shashti on October 1, 2022, and will end with Vijayadashami or Durga Visarjan on October 5. Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami falls on the third day of the Durga Puja festival and is considered one of the most significant days where plenty of rituals are performed and it is followed by feasting and celebrations. The most important ritual of Durga Puja, the Sandhi Puja, is performed on this day. The time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi is known as Sandhi Time or the holy juncture and Sandhi Puja is performed during this hour. This is considered to be the culmination point. On this auspicious occasion and the third day of the Durga Puja Festival, share wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and Happy Maha Ashtami 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online with all your loved ones. Subho Ashtami 2022 Wishes & Durga Ashtami HD Images: Wish Happy Maha Ashtami With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS to Family & Friends.

Durga Puja Maha Ashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Coming of Maa Durga, the Embodiment of Shakti, Bring an End to All Pain and Anguish. Wishing You a Pleased Durga Ashtami Celebration.

Durga Puja Maha Ashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Ashtami 2022 Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayein!

Durga Puja Maha Ashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Durgashtami Devote Yourself to Goddess Durga; Have a Great Maha Ashtami Celebration, Everybody.

Happy Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Durga Bring Eternal Peace and Happiness and Protect You From Wrongdoings and Grant All Your Wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Happy Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Ashtami 2022. May the Goddess Durga Always Guide and Bless All of Us With Her Divine Powers.

