Maharashtra Krishi Din or Maharashtra Agriculture Day is celebrated every year on July 1. The day is dedicated to Vasantrao Naik, the Father of Green Revolution. He also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in fact, remains the longest-serving CM of the state. On this special day, people remember the annadata, one who provides us with food – farmers. People thank the farmers from the bottom of their hearts for their hard work and immense contribution to the country’s growth. To mark Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021, here’s a bunch of wishes, status for WhatsApp and Facebook, images and wallpapers.

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 Greetings and Messages:

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Wishing Every Farmer of Maharashtra on Krishi Din, a Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day!

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Farmers Are the Real Heroes Because With Their Dedication and Effort, the Turn a Barren Land Into a Land That Produces Food, Let Us Salute Them on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Farmer’s Day Reminds Us to Acknowledge and Thank Each and Every Farmer of the Nation for His Unconditional Dedication. Best Wishes on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It. Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day!

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Let Us Take Inspiration from Indian Farmers Who Put Their Sweat and Soul in Their Land and Crop. Best Wishes on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

