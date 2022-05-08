Mother’s Day is a day when we let our dear mothers know how grateful we are for their endless love and support. This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on 8 May. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, politicians across India took to Twitter to extend wishes. Let's take a look.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann:

ਮਾਂ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਆਓ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਮਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰੀਏ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਆਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਹਿਮ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਨਿਭਾਈ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦੀ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਚੰਗੇ ਸੰਸਕਾਰ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ। ਮਾਂ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧਾਈ। pic.twitter.com/gVsbDJm6u2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 8, 2022

MP CM Shivraj Sing Chouhan Tweeted:

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Former Delhi MLA, Extended Wishes:

A mother symbolises Love, Commitment and Inspiration. On #MothersDay I pay tribute to the Mothers of Sikh community who inspired millions and billions with their selfless actions and compassion. pic.twitter.com/FFBpdr2tII — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 8, 2022

Jacob Zhimomi Tweeted:

