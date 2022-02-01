Happy Year of The Tiger 2022! Chinese New Year or the Chinese Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the spring season and therefore many Chinese and East Asian countries also celebrate this day as the spring festival. This year, it will be observed on February 1. To mark this wonderful festival, here's a collection of Year of The Tiger 2022 images, Chinese New Year 2022 wishes, Happy Lunar New Year 2022 greetings, CNY quotes, Happy New Year messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and a lot more. Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Send Tiger Pics, HD Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, CNY Messages and Telegram GIFs to Celebrate the Spring Festival.

Chinese New Year is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The families in China unite together to celebrate the festival family and friends. They wish each other by sending them Happy Lunar New Year messages. As you celebrate the Chinese New Year, we at LatestLY, have compiled a wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can download and send to all your relatives on this important occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring All of Us Affluence in Health and Wealth. Happy Lunar New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings, Good Health, Prosperity, and Virtues Never Cease for You! Happy Chinese New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This New Year Brings You Good Fortune, Peace and Prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thinking of You and Your Family and Wishing You All a Year That Outshines the Rest. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Abundant Luck, Wealth, and Opportunities in the Coming Year! Happy Chinese New Year!

Happy Chinese New Year! May Good Fortune Never Leave Your Doorstep and Keep Blessing You!

It is believed that the winter season ends on this day with the beginning of spring. It’s is celebrated worldwide in regions and countries with significant overseas Chinese and Sinophone populations including Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, the United States, Mauritius, Peru, Canada and Europe.as you celebrate the Chinese New Year worldwide, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all on this day.

Traditionally, the festival was a time to honour deities as well as their ancestors. People clean their house thoroughly to welcome good luck, fortune and wealth. Also, the day is celebrated with an annual reunion dinner by many families. As you celebrate the day with your friends and family, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can download and send to one and all on this big day. Wishing everyone Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

