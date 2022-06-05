Hundreds of communities nationwide celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day every year on the first Sunday in June. This year it falls on 5th June. The NCSD Foundation bills the secular holiday as a "celebration of life" where survivors of the diseases are described as anyone who has a history of the same, from the point of diagnosis through the remainder of life. The main aim of Cancer Survivors Day is to promote and make people understand the fact that "life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality". Merril Hastings first announced the occasion in 1987 at the second national conference meeting of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship in New Mexico. Check out our collection of quotes, HD images, motivating thoughts, wishes, and SMS. 10 Hopeful Quotes To Inspire Cancer Survivors and Fighters.

National Cancer Survivors Day Messages

National Cancer Survivors Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Don't Let Your Pain Define You, Let It Refine You. - Tim Fargo

National Cancer Survivors Day Quotes

National Cancer Survivors Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Remembering That You Are Going to Die the Best Way I Know to Avoid the Trap of Thinking You Have Something to Lose. You Are Already Naked. There Is No Reason Not to Follow Your Heart. - Steve Jobs

Messages For Cancer Survivors Day

National Cancer Survivors Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: I Am Not Afraid of Storms, for I Am Learning How to Sail My Ship. - Louisa May Alcott

National Cancer Survivors Day 2022 HD Images

National Cancer Survivors Day 2022 Pictures (File Image)

HD Image Reads: National Cancer Survivors Day

National Cancer Survivors' Sayings

National Cancer Survivors Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Are No Great People in This World, Only Great Challenges Which Ordinary People Rise to Meet. - William Frederick Halsey, Jr.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)