Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide. According to WHO, over 45% of people around the world were estimated to be affected by this disease between 2008-2030. It was also projected that 10 and 11 million cancers will be diagnosed each year in low- and middle-income countries by 2030. Right now, there are millions of people worldwide fighting this insidious disease. We know cancer isn't all rainbows and sunshine and keeping a positive outlook during this time can be quite difficult. But sometimes messages of hope can always inspire strength.

Many cancer patients hold on to optimistic messages that promise good times hard and helps them to get through each day with the promise of hope on the horizon. Here are few quotes that we hope might inspire every cancer survivor and fighter to hold on and fight the good fight.

"Be thankful for this day. You are here, breathing and living life. Even if it's not the life you want or hoped for, it's life. There's always something to be thankful for."

"Never give up. Never give in. Never, ever, ever give up."

"Cancer is a word, not a sentence. Cancer is NOT a death sentence. It's just one word in your sentence; one part of your life."

"It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. Try and find some beauty in your situation. You won't be the person you were before cancer, but that does not have to be a bad thing."

"I had cancer, cancer never had me. You are not defined by what you are going through. Cancer will never have you. You are much more than your disease."

"Optimism: someone who figures that taking a step backwards after taking a step forward is not a disaster; it's more like a cha-cha. You may not be where you want to be right now, but you're just doing the dance that is called life."

"Small steps every day. Every small step counts. You might not reach your goal today but that is okay."

"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and twice as beautiful as you'd ever imagined. Don't let cancer cause you to sell yourself short or forget your worth."

"Good thoughts only. The bad thoughts will try and sneak in, but don't let them. Focus only on the good thoughts."

"Broken crayons still colour. Nobody's perfect. If you feel broken, don't let that determine your worth. You can still do so much."

National Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday in June. In 2021, National Cancer Survivors Day will fall on June 6. The day is meant to "demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality".

