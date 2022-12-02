National Pollution Control Day is observed in memory of the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, which occurred on the night of December 2-3. This is why this day is observed every year on December 2 to make people and industries aware of the pollution control acts prevalent and ways and measures to prevent pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence. This day, also called National Pollution Prevention Day, also highlights the role of individuals in the fight against pollution and how natural resources are affected due to the different kinds of pollution. On this occasion of National Pollution Control Day 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages with people you know. National Pollution Control Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About the Day Observed in Memory of Victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

