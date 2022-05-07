National Tourism Day marks the beginning of National Travel and Tourism Week in the United States, observed on the first whole week of May, which intends to promote local tourism in the country and celebrate the importance of the tourism industry to the economy of the US. National Tourism Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 7. Travel enriches one’s life and opens us upto new experiences, and many prominent people have said that travelling can change one person's life. To celebrate National Tourism Day 2022, here are some HD Travel Quotes, Happy Travel Quotes HD, and National Tourism Day Quotes that will inspire you to pack your bags and go on an adventure. National Tourism Day 2022: From the Maldives to Los Angeles, Places That Should Be in Your Bucket List.

Travel Quotes For National Tourism Day 2022

HD National Tourism Day Quotes

HD Quote Reads: People Don't Take Trips, Trips Take People. - John Steinbeck

Quotes On Travel 2022

HD Image Reads: The Tourist Takes His Culture With Him. The Traveler Leaves His Behind - J.R Rim

Tourism Day Quotes HD

HD Quotes Reads: I Can't Think Of Anything That Excites a Greater Sense of Childlike Wonder Than to Be in a Country Where You Are Ignorant of Almost Everything. - Bill Bryson

National Tourism Day Messages

HD Message Reads: The Journey Is The Destination. - Dan Eldon

HD Travel Quotes

HD Quote Reads: Travel Makes One Modest. You See What a Tiny Place You Occupy in the World. - Gustave Flaubert

