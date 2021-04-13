Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021! The holy 9-night festival worshipping Maa Durga has begun. Today is Day 1 and it is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri Puja and Ghatastapana takes place. Many pilgrims travel to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and offer their prayers to Mata Vaishno Devi form of Maa Shakti (Durga). During these nine days, devotees participate in massive Mata ki Aarti morning and evening. The path from Katra to the Bhawan is full of chants of 'Jai Mata Di' and bhajans by Narendra Chanchal, late Gulshan Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal. On this day, to celebrate the auspicious occasion, we bring you Chaitra Navratri 2021 wishes and HD images that are perfect for sending through Facebook, Signal, Telegram, Instagram and other online platforms.

Navratri 2021 Day 1: Vaishno Devi Aarti Live Streaming to Celebrate Goddess Shailputri Puja and Ghatastapana! Watch Video:

