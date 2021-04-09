It is a significant time for people across the nation, as various events fall on these days in April. While the Hindu New Year celebration across the nation is a big hit, the nine-day Navaratri festival is no less. Chaitra Navratri 2021 begins on April 13 and ends on April 22. During this festival, all nine days sees the worship of Goddess Durga, the supreme goddess of Shakti. Also called Vasanta Navaratri, the entire festival is very significant because it marks the beginning of the New Year in the Hindu calendar. To celebrate the auspicious occasion, we bring you Chaitra Navratri 2021 wishes and HD images. These greetings, Vasanta Navaratri messages, photos and more are perfect for sending through Facebook, Signal, Telegram, Instagram and other online platforms. In addition, we also bring the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the occasion.

Chaitra Navaratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. It thus usually falls between the Gregorian calendar months of March to April. During the nine-day celebration, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. All nine forms of Durga Maa – Goddess Shailaputri, Goddess Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata, Goddess Katyayani, Goddess Kaalratri, Goddess Mahagauri will be worshipped throughout these days. Since the birth of Rama also falls in the festivities, it is also called Rama Navratri. Celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2021, share warm greetings with these Facebook wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Signal messages, Telegram photos and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish to Goddess Durga Remove Your All Troubles and Sorrows. Brings Nine Colors of Happiness in Your Life and All Your Wishes Come True. Happy Chaitra Navratri in Advance

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Empower You and Your Family With Her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Chaitra Navratri

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Durga Pooja, I Wish Maa Durga Blessed You With Health, Knowledge, Prosperity, and Success.Happy Chaitra Navratri

