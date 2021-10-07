Sharad Navratri 2021 begins on October 7, Thursday. The nine-night festival will be celebrated until Vijayadashami or Dussehra falling on October 15, Friday. Sharad Navratri is believed to be the most significant of the four Navratras observed in a year in India. While Goddess Durga remains the primary deity, she is worshipped as per rituals of different regions across the country. In Maharashtra, Ghatasthapana is an important ritual is carried out on the first day (pratipada) of Navratri. People also exchange lovely festival greetings and messages. This is why we bring you a collection of Navratri Ghatasthapana 2021 messages in Marathi, Ghatasthapana Shubhechha images, Navratri Chya Shubhechha images in Marathi, Happy Navratri 2021 wishes in Marathi and so on.

Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Messages Wishes, WhatsApp DP And Happy Sharad Navratri Images to Share

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)