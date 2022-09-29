Navratri 2022 celebration is in full swing. The festival of Maa Durga reached its fourth day on Thursday, 29th September 2022. Devotees dedicate each day of the holy observance to the nine divine manifestations of Goddess Durga. Likewise, day 4 of the occasion is devoted to Goddess Kushmanda, who is known as Ashtabhuja as she has eight hands. The fourth form of Maa Durga is known as the goddess who blesses her devotees with wealth, fortune and health. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Kushmanda is the originator of the Brahmand or the Universe, and she is the origin of energy. Check out our compilation of Kushmanda Puja messages, wishes, HD images and quotes.

Kushmanda Puja Greetings

Devi Kushmanda (Photo Credits: File Image_

Kushmanda Puja Messages For Navratri 2022

Kushmanda Puja Messages (File Photo)

Sharad Navratri 2022 Day 4 Images

Kushmanda Puja Pics (File Image)

Kushmanda Puja Wishes

Kushmanda Puja 2022 SMS (File Image)

Sharad Navratri 2022 Greetings: Share Wishes and Messages To Worship the Nine Forms of Maa Durga

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)