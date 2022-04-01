Twitterati has started trending the hashtag #RamadanMubarak and is giving their warm wishes to each other. The hashtag started trending as soon as the Moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world. However, in India, the Ramzan may begin on the evening of April 2 i.e on Sunday.

During Ramadan, Muslims across the world pray to Almighty and observe fasts. They abstain from eating and drinking water from morning till evening. People also recite the Holy Quran and spend most of their time praying.

Here Are Some Twitterati Extend Wishes on Ramadan Mubarak 2022:

Ramadan is gifted to muslims so they attain devotion, purification of their innerself and gain immense rewards from Almighty Allah ! Alhamdulillah #RamadanMubarak #Ramadan2022 pic.twitter.com/ZaIGsZb4pH — Passagerare 🧳 ✈️ (@Passagerare_) March 31, 2022

Wishing all those who celebrate a Ramadan Mubarak ☪️ #RamadanMubarak # pic.twitter.com/fqg3esmqKH — RHS Counselors 🍎 (@ramapo_guidance) April 1, 2022

Wishing you all a happy and prosperous Navratri and Ramadan Kareem.#navratri2022 #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/Zd6a3lxxnL — Dr Nazia Ghani (@i_m_nazia) April 1, 2022

