Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and translates to “Head of the Year” in Hebrew. According to the Jewish traditional calendar, Rosh Hashanah is observed on the first and second days of the seventh month. It’s the first of the High Holidays or “Days of Awe,” which are celebrated for 10 days and end with Yom Kippur. Since the first day is very significant, its celebrations are spread over two days. Rosh Hashanah 2022 will start at sunset on September 25, Sunday, and will be celebrated till nightfall on September 27, Tuesday. Jews celebrate the anniversary of the creation of the world on Rosh Hashanah, which is why it is very significant. Since this festival celebrates the special relationship between humans and God, Jews visit the synagogue on this day to pray and hear the sound of the Shofar, which is an instrument made with a ram’s horns. As you wish your loved ones with Shana Tova, which means have a good year, here are greetings and messages that you can share with everyone. Rosh Hashanah 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About the Jewish New Year and Ways of Observing the ‘Ten Days of Repentance’.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings and Messages

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings Read: Let’s Celebrate Our Heritage and Culture This Upcoming Year With Aplomb and Enthusiasm. Happy Jewish New Year to You

Happy Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings Read: May This New Year Come With So Many Opportunities To Prove Ourselves! Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings Read: Wishing You a Year Filled With Prosperity, Happiness, and Good Health Both Mentally and Physically! Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Shana Tova! Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings

Rosh Hashanah 2022 SMS (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings Read: Wishing You a Very Happy Rosh Hashanah! May You Have an Amazing Year Ahead!

Happy Jewish New Year 2022!

Jewish New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Greetings Read: Happy Jewish New Year. My Wishes Are With You That It Will Go Well.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)