Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on two major occasions in the Hindu calendar, once during Vasant Panchami and once during Sharad Navratri. During Navratri 2022, Saraswati Puja is more popular in the South Indian states and is performed for four days, three days or a single day in Northern and Western India. The four days of the Puja are Saraswati Avahan, followed by Saraswati Puja on the next day, which falls on October 3, 2022, followed by Saraswati Balidan and Saraswati Visarjan. In South India, Saraswati Puja is usually performed on the last day of Navratri and on the same day as Ayudha Puja, which was a Puja for worshipping weapons, but now is also known as Vahana Puja for worshipping vehicles. Maa Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of wisdom and knowledge and when children worship her, they are taught to write their first alphabet. On this auspicious occasion of Saraswati Pujan 2022 during Navratri, share wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Maha Navami 2022 Date in Kolkata: When Is Ayudha Puja? Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Durga Navami Celebrations.

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Wishes, Greetings and Messages

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Messages (File Image)

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Wishes

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Greetings

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Messages

Saraswati Pujan 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

Greetings on Saraswati Pujan 2022

Wishes for Saraswati Puja 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)