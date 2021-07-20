Eid al-Adha 2021, also known as Hari Raya Haji or Hari Raya Aidiladha or Hari Raya Korban is celebrated on July 20 in Saudi Arabia. This is why Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 greetings and messages are going viral. In Malaysia, a public holiday is observed for Eid al-Adha. It is also called People wish each other on this special occasion, and "Selamat Hari Raya" is the traditional greeting used by Malay Muslims, meaning "Happy Hari Raya." This is why we bring you a collection of Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2021 images, Eid al-Adha Mubarak greetings, Hari Raya Aidiladha WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Mubarak HD wallpapers and quotes to send to family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May there is success surrounding you. May there are many more opportunities waiting for you. Warm wishes on Hari Raya Haji to you and your family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us celebrate the festival of Hari Raya with high spirits to make it the most special memory to cherish for life. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji! Wishing All Our Muslim brothers and sisters a Blessed Eid With Your Mates and Household. Comfortable Eid al-Adha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji to all our Muslim fans! Wishing you all having a good time with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji! We wish all Muslims an auspicious Hari Raya Haji. May your family be showered with health and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Hari Raya!

