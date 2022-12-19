The Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi has been reopened after being closed for four days in view of preparations for Ganesh Jayanti 2022. The Ganesh temple, which remains bustling with devotees round the year, was closed from December 14 to 18. After hiatus of four days, the temple's doors are now open for devotees. The temple was closed as the process to apply a fresh layer of ‘sindoor’ or vermilion was underway. Maghi Ganeshotsav or Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 25, 2023. Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings With His Parents at Siddhivinayak Temple on His 32nd Birthday (Watch Video).

Check First Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadesh Bandekar (@aadesh_bandekar)

🙏 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🌺मंगलमूर्ती मोरया 🙏१९/१२/२०२२ 🙏Ganapati Bappa Moraya 🌺 Mangalmurti Moraya 🙏19/12/2022 pic.twitter.com/TNHDGa0SQO — Shri Siddhivinayak Temple (@SVTMumbai) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)