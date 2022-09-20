Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism and was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, also referred to as Baba Nanak. His devotees revere Guru Nanak Dev for his spiritual belief, which was based on love and fraternity. His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib. Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jyoti Jot Diwas 2022 falls on Tuesday, 20 September. The Guru's resting place is now Gurdwara Darbar Kartarpur Sahib. To mark the death anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji, netizens shared messages, quotes, and images on the microblogging site Twitter. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Teachings That Will Change the Way You Look at Life.

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jyoti Jot Diwas Tweets

Tributes to the first Patshah Shri Guru Nanak DevJi on Jyoti Jot Diwas. His service to humanity is a guiding light - his teachings of brotherhood & benevolence, the path ahead for us all. pic.twitter.com/T7DR5mUCK6 — Amanjyot singh (@Amanjyot__Singh) September 20, 2022

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jyoti Jot Diwas 2022 Messages

#the_Great_Guru_Nanak_Dav_ji Our Owner #Guru_Nanak_Dev_Ji Our Leader Guru Gobind Singh Ji Our Supremo Guru Granth Sb. Ji Our Guide-- Hukamnama Ji Our Lyrics-- Gurubani Our Request-- Ardas Our Protection-- Amrit Our Exercise-Sewa Our Self control Nitnem Our Charity Daswandh pic.twitter.com/LMGGIqlJnF — k.singh💍💎☬☬ ੴ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ_ ਜੀ ਕੀ ਫ਼ਤਹਿ☬☬. (@SinghKk10) September 20, 2022

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Death Anniversary 2022

ਰਾਖੋ ਜੋਊ ਆਵੈ ਸਰਨ ਦੁਸ਼ਟਨ ਕੋ ਗਾਰੋ ਦਥ । God instructed Guru Nanak to protect the meek and the humble, and crush all those who were evil and wicked. - Sri Gur Panth Prakash by Bhai Rattan Singh Bhangu Translated by Kulwant Singh pic.twitter.com/XRTRbWnti5 — ਜੱਗਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ جگراج سنگھ (@jagrajdosanjh) September 18, 2022

