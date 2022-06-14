The auspicious occasion of Snana Yatra 2022 (also spelt as Snana Jatra) takes place on Debasnana Purnima or Jyeshtha Purnima, which falls on June 14, Tuesday this year. The Hindu community across the world follow this important festival via live streaming online and telecast options available on YouTube. Snana Yatra marks the birthday of Lord Jagannath. During Snana Yatra, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along with Sudarshana and Madanmohana are brought out from the Jagannath Temple in Puri and taken in a procession to the Snana Bedi. You can follow the procession and do an online darshan of deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra on Debasnana Purnima 2022.

Watch Snana Yatra 2022 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Jagannath Temple in Puri:

The list of festivals to be celebrated at the Puri Sri Jagannath Temple in June 2022 has been provided for information.

