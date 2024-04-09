Ugadi, also known as the Telugu New Year, is a significant festival celebrated in the southern regions of India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. This year, Ugadi 2024 will be observed on April 9, falling on a Tuesday. This auspicious occasion occurs on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, typically in March or April, marking the creation of the world by Lord Brahma. As part of the Telugu New Year celebrations, a special dish called pachadi is prepared. It represents the various flavours of life, such as sweetness, sourness, and bitterness, mirroring life's diverse experiences and human emotions. Join in the Telugu New Year festivities by sharing heartfelt messages with your loved ones! Spread joy and blessings by sharing Ugadi or Telugu New Year 2024 quotes, wishes, greetings, images, and wallpapers through Facebook or WhatsApp. Ugadi 2024 Date in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance Related to the Telugu New Year.

