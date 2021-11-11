Shubh Tulsi Vivah 2021! According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month i.e. Dev Uthani Ekadashi. In many places, the next day i.e. Tulsi Vivah is also observed on Dwadashi. Those who conduct Tulsi Vivah on Ekadashi, are said to get auspicious luck and prosperity. The day is extremely important and therefore one must be very careful while conducting Tulsi Vivah. There are certain dos and don't that you much keep in mind. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021 Dos & Don'ts: From Devutthana Ekadashi Mantra to Tulsi Vivah Fasting Rituals, Things to Do On Prabodhini Ekadashi for Good Luck.

Tulsi marriage holds special significance amongst Hindus. On this day, all the gods including Lord Vishnu come out of four months of slumber, which is why this Ekadashi is called 'Devuthani Ekadashi'. It is believed that by solemnizing the marriage of Lord Shaligram and Tulsi on this day, the problems in married life and in overall life in general, end. According to religious belief, the Tulsi plant is considered to be the form of Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, worshiping Maa Tulsi brings happiness, prosperity and wealth in life. But some rules must be followed in terms of worshipping and planting of Tulsi plant. Like Tulsi plant should be watered regularly except on Sundays. Along with this, a lamp should be lit by the Tulsi plant in the evening. It is said that the houses in which a lamp is lit by the Tulsi in the morning and evening, and water is given. Maa Mahalakshmi's grace always remains on her.

Tulsi Vivah Dos and Don'ts:

If you have a Tulsi plant in your house, then you have to water it regularly. A lamp should also be lit in front of Tulsi in the evening.

Any kind of tamasic thing should not be used while worshiping Vishnu.

Whenever you plant Tulsi, keep in mind that it should not be in the south direction. It is considered inauspicious.

Tulsi plant should always be planted in a pot. It is said that if a Tulsi plant is planted on the ground, it gives inauspicious results.

Tulsi leaves should not be plucked if not needed. Tulsi plant in the house should be taken care of properly.

Tulsi leaves should never be broken after Sunday, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse and sunset. If you have planted Tulsi plant at home, then it is necessary to take proper care of it. Make sure tha it does not dry up and if dies, then immediately plant a new plant at that place. Do not throw the dried plant in the garbage, but leave it in a river.

