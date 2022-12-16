Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16, commemorates India’s historic military victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, which also liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan. People on this day pay tribute to the martyrs for all their sacrifices for the nation. This incident was a proud moment for the Indian Army since it was their first conclusive win after the end of World War II. Since Bangladesh earned an independent status on this day, it is a huge event there and is also called Bijoy Dibos. Many soldiers lost their lives on this day and left their families behind, and this day aims to remember and pay tribute to all of them. On Vijay Diwas 2022, share these quotes and messages about valiant soldiers as sayings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. Vijay Diwas 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates India’s Heroic Victory Over Pakistan During 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes and Messages

Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The True Soldier Fights Not Because He Hates What Is in Front of Him, but Because He Loves What Is Behind Him. – Gilbert K. Chesterton

Vijay Diwas 2022 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Soldier Never Dies. His Blood Makes the Grass Green for His Children. – Carol Berg

Vijay Diwas 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour, or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure. – Captain Vikram Batra

Vijay Diwas 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Preservation of Freedom Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has To Be Strong. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Vijay Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Brave Never Die, Though They Sleep in Dust: Their Courage Nerves a Thousand Living Men. – Minot Judson Savage

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)