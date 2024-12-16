India commemorated Vijay Diwas 2024 on December 16, honouring the valour of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and other prominent figures paid heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts. Vijay Diwas marks the historic day when Pakistan’s General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 soldiers, surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Celebrated in India and Bangladesh, the day is a testament to the courage displayed during the 13-day war that ended on December 16, 1971. Events across the country highlighted the sacrifices and heroism of the armed forces that secured India’s decisive victory. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Sayings, Greetings and Photos To Commemorate India’s Historic Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas 2024: Leaders Pay Tribute to 1971 War Heroes

Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India’s armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2024

मनुष्यता की जीत 'विजय दिवस' की प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! अपने सर्वोच्च बलिदान से इस ऐतिहासिक विजय को संभव बनाने वाले सभी अमर बलिदानी सैनिकों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/8szHMAJ0Vk — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)