Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021! The country celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma on September 17, Friday and commemorates the divine engineer for his contribution in the remarkable history of India. He is known to be the mastermind behind the construction of Lord Krishna's Dwarka. Vishwakarma Jayanti is specially observed by the engineer and architect communities of India. So, we've got some special images, WhatsApp status videos and greetings that you can send to your family and friends to wish them Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Check Out the Video Below to Get Some Amazing Greetings and Wishes for Vishwakarma Puja 2021:

