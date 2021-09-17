Vishwakarma Puja 2021 will be observed on September 17, Friday. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Kanya Sankranti, and according to the solar calendar, this auspicious festival falls on the last day of the Indian Bhadra month. Meanwhile, according to the Gregorian calendar, Vishwakarma Jayanti falls between September 16 and 18. To celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2021, we bring you a collection of Happy Vishwakarma Puja greetings, Vishwakarma Puja images, Vishwakarma Puja HD wallpapers, Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes, Vishwakarma Puja messages and so on.

Lord Vishwakarma, also considered as swayambhu or the creator of the world, was born on this day. He is known as the divine engineer of the world and, therefore, this day is majorly observed by the engineering and architectural community. Apart from that, it is also celebrated by artisans, craftsmen, smith, welders etc. As we celebrate the festival marking the birth of the creator of the world, we list out greetings that you can send on the auspicious day. You can explore our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS and send greetings to your relatives and friends.

All the machines used in factories and industries are worshipped on this day. People pray for the smooth functioning of tools and machines and for success in their perspective field. In today’s world, this puja is considered important for everyone because everyone is totally dependent on phones, laptops and tablets and these are also a kind of machine. Therefore, observing the importance of these machines, you can send greetings to your family and friends with our collection of messages that you can send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Vishwakarma Is the Divine Crafts Man, Sculptor, Architect and Engineer of the Gods and Also the Creator of the Universe. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Always Be With You! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to Everyone. Let Us Celebrate This Day by Offering Prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and Seek His Blessings for a Successful Tomorrow.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That the Auspicious Occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti Be the New Start of Happiness, Success and Prosperity in Your Life. May You Have a Blessed Year Ahead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Vishwakarma, I Wish You and Your Business Grow With the Choicest Blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Have a Memorable Vishwakarma Jayanti by Worshipping All Our Machines and Tools. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to All

As people worship vehicles, arms and machines, many workplaces observe a holiday as the machines are not brought into use for that day. People clean all the machines and tools used in their occupation. Vishwakarma puja is also celebrated along with Govardhan puja in October or November. Here's wishing all of you celebrating this auspicious festival a happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

