World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 with this United Nations day encouraging awareness and action to protect the environment. Like every year, a host nation and theme are presented annually. World Environment Day 2022 host is Sweden and the World Environment Day 2022 theme is "Only One Earth."

Know All About World Environment Day 2022

