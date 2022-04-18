On the 18th of April, every year World Heritage Day is celebrated to raise and spread awareness about the golden history, vulnerability, and culture of beautiful monuments and heritage sites. Also, known as the International day of monuments and heritage sites, the day was first celebrated by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1983. To carry forward the legacy of safeguarding and promoting cultural heritages, online users took to Twitter to share mesmerising images, videos, greetings, messages and quotes.

World Heritage Day 2022 Images

The International Day for Monuments and Sites also known as World Heritage Day is an international observance held on 18 April each year around the world with different types of activities. pic.twitter.com/Q5afRAfwJh — Alok Ranjan Srivastava (@AlokRan26893797) April 18, 2022

Happy World Heritage Day 2022

International Day for Monuments and Sites

World Heritage Day April 18. Travel and Know the cultural heritage of Bharath 🧡. The soul of India is in her villages. M. K. Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Pr2MVbn2HB — rk (@RKtalkz) April 18, 2022

World Heritage Day Messages

Happy World Heritage Day! Image credit: UNESCO pic.twitter.com/Iy1qyEL16e — Nur Mohammad Manik (@NurMohammadMan5) April 18, 2022

World Heritage Day Quotes

World Heritage Day. pic.twitter.com/vJRO5x6L0I — Vineetha M Velayudhan (@VineethaMVelay1) April 18, 2022

