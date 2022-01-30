India is observing Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary (also, called Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi) on January 30 (Sunday). Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary is also observed as Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day in India. There are other dates as well when Martyrs' Day is observed. Coming back to the answer of day's frequently-asked question (FAQ) on whether it is a dry day on January 30? The answer is yes. Dry days as per the Alcohol Laws of India are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited citing national and religious sentiments in mind. You can check the full list of Dry Days in 2022 in India here.

