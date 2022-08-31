Dry Days are the specific dates when the sale of alcohol is strictly banned in retail stores, hotels, cafes, malls and other public places. The days vary from state to state and generally fall during an election day, national holiday and auspicious festival. The last day of August month is a dry day on account of Ganeshotsav 2022 in India. The holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is very enthusiastically celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. Keeping in mind the same, the Pune administration has decided to keep the district alcohol-free on Wednesday, August 31, the first day of the festival, Sept 9 and 10 and additionally on Sept 4 and 6, respectively, for Ganesha Visarajan. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Images in Marathi & Wishes: Share Ganpati Bappa Photos, WhatsApp Messages, Lord Ganesha HD Wallpapers and SMS With Loved Ones.

Know If It Is A Dry Day in Your Region On Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Is It Dry Day on August 31 For Ganesh Chaturthi 2022? Check If Alcohol Will Be Available For Sale in Pubs, Resto Bars, Hotels and Liquor Stores on Ganeshotsav#HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 #Ganeshotsav2022 https://t.co/53nindyz6I — LatestLY (@latestly) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)