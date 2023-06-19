Cardiologist Dr Gautam Bhansali on Monday spoke about the Maharashtra government's plans to set up 19 cath labs to tackle cases of heart disease in the state. Bhansali said that death cases due to heart attacks have increased a lot in past years. "To tackle this problem of increasing cases of heart attack, Maharashtra Public Health Department has planned to set up 19 cath labs," he added. Bhansali further said that cath labs will help in decreasing the cases of cardiac death in young people. The development by the Eknath Shinde government comes in the wake of cardiac arrest deaths in the state. Video: Youth Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in Swimming Pool in Maharashtra's Malegaon.

Cath Labs To Be Set Up To Tackle Cases of Heart Disease

#WATCH | "Death cases due to heart attack has increased a lot in past years. To tackle this problem of increasing cases of heart attack, Maharashtra Public Health Department has planed to set up 19 cath labs. This will help in decreasing the cases of cardiac death in young… pic.twitter.com/alBBtFcY99 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)