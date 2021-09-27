Happy World Tourism Day 2021! Everyone has a bucket list of travel destinations, within the country and outside. And one travel destination that has become the main attraction lately is the Maldives. Especially among the Indian television and film stars. While there’s no denying the stars are visiting to promote the tours and travels of the island nation, it still is travelling. We look at our favourite television actresses and their lovely stay at this popular tourist place. After all, not every day do you get to see your fav TV bahus let their hair down and ditch their traditional on-screen avatar for a bolder, sassier bikini looks. We have got the likes of Disha Parmar, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and many more chilling during their memorable Maldivian vacation. World Tourism Day 2021: Six Bollywood Songs That Will Satisfy Your Wanderlust.

1. Disha Parmar

2. Hina Khan

3. Surbhi Chandna

4. Erica Fernandes

5. Avika Gor

6. Anita Hassanandani

