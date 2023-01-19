An 80-year-old grandmother surprised everybody, from news to local people, after participating in the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and running in a saree and a pair of sneakers. Reportedly, the old woman clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes. During the run, she also carried the National flag of India, Tiranga, to which she said that she is proud to be an Indian and wants people to know about her national identity. Her granddaughter shared the snippet of her participation and zeal. Netizens were inspired to watch the grandma's genuine commitment towards staying fit. This Grandmother’s ’Priceless' Reaction to England’s Maiden World Cup Triumph is Unmissable (Watch Video).

Grandma Setting Fitness Goals!

