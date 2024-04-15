In Gujarat, the Vadodara Traffic Police has provided air conditioned helmets to its personnel to help beat the scorching heat. The AC helmet was developed by students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Vadodara. “These have been given to personnel deployed during daytime on roads. It is battery operated helmet which help in maintaining the body temperature. 450 personnel have been given this helmet”, the Vadodara Traffic Police said. IIT-Guwahati Students Develop Intubation Boxes for COVID-19 Patients with Breathing Problems.

AC Helmets to Cops in Gujarat

