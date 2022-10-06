Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8 every year to recognise the country's air force, called Indian Air Force. This year, the celebrations will take place in Chandigarh where the IAF will put up a grand show with around 80 aircrafts to mark their 90th anniversary. It is also reported that IAF will unveil a new combat uniform on this special day. Rehearsals for the flypast and parade have already begun as the IAF looks forward to presenting a dazzling show on October 8. View pics of the preparations that are on in full swing for Air Force Day 2022.

Preparations for Air Force Day 2022

IAF To Introduce New Combat Uniform

Rehearsals for the Day

Watch Video of IAF Day Preparations in Chandigarh

