Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8 every year to recognise the country's air force, called Indian Air Force. This year, the celebrations will take place in Chandigarh where the IAF will put up a grand show with around 80 aircrafts to mark their 90th anniversary. It is also reported that IAF will unveil a new combat uniform on this special day. Rehearsals for the flypast and parade have already begun as the IAF looks forward to presenting a dazzling show on October 8. View pics of the preparations that are on in full swing for Air Force Day 2022.

Preparations for Air Force Day 2022

On the occasion of 90th Indian Air Force Day preparations are in full-swing for the aerial symphony on 08 Oct 22 over Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/MqJdWQ8IeW — Dillip Mahapatra🇮🇳 (@dillipmahapatra) October 5, 2022

IAF To Introduce New Combat Uniform

The IAF to unveil a new combat uniform with digi camo on the Air Force Day pic.twitter.com/B3F1EOo5PP — Vinod (@VinodDX9) October 5, 2022

Rehearsals for the Day

90th Air Force Day Rehearsals-Day 2 At Sukhna Lake,Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/aSmyIXN3Ni — Abhishek Singh Chauhan🇮🇳 (@ilyushin_76md) October 4, 2022

Watch Video of IAF Day Preparations in Chandigarh

#WATCH | The preparations for Air Force Day are underway at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8. For the first time, Air Force Day will be celebrated outside the Hindon base of Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/CRHufLjQSr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)