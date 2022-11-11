A video of a coaching class has come under strong criticism from a section of people on Twitter. The video, which has now gone viral on social media has prompted users to trend #BanDrishtiIAS on Twitter. Several users including Dr Sadhvi Prachi took offense after a teacher identified as IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti of Drishti IAS, which coaches students to become IAS officers compared Hindu Goddess Sita with ghee contaminated by a dog. According to reports, the teacher did this by quoting a Sanskrit author. In the video, the teacher can be heard saying that a Sanskrit author had quoted Ram who said, "I did not fight this war for you but for the respect of my lineage. Like ghee licked by a dog is not fit for eating, you Sita, are not fit for me." #BoycottCadbury Trends on Twitter After Sadhvi Prachi, Others Claim Cadbury’s Diwali Ad Linked With PM Narendra Modi’s Father.

VHP Leader Dr Sadhvi Prachi Calls For #BanDrishtiIAS

As the video moves further, the teacher is seen explaining that the verses could not have been said by Ram. However, the teacher says that the verses are the author’s way of expression which did not get a seat in Tusi Das' version of Ramayana. After a video of the same was shared on social media, netizens including a few followers of Hindu religion also shared the video with the hashtag #BanDrishtiIAS.

Here’s How Netzines Reacted:

There is no where mentioned in any of the authentic Ramayan (Valmiki Ramayan, Anand Ramayan, Ramcharitmanas or Adhyatma Ramayan) that Bhagwan Ram compared Mata Sita with Dog! Being an IAS you are behaving like Chirkut, be ready to face an legal action #BanDrishtiIAS pic.twitter.com/50Bj9G8kzV — Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) November 11, 2022

Coaching centres discussing sensitive religious texts with negative comments despite strong observation by recent Higher courts. This must be investigated with FIR.@drishtiias #BanDrishtiIAS https://t.co/i7CxisX2PH — Muktanshu  (@muktanshu) November 11, 2022

Some Netizens Defend Teacher

Meanwhile, there were a few users who came out in support of the teacher.

So far, there has been no official statement issued by the Drishti IAS Coaching on the incident as yet.

