A video of Cadbury's ad has come under strong criticism from a section of people on Twitter. The viral video, an ad by Cadbury for its Diwali campaign has prompted users to trend #BoycottCadbury on Twitter. Several users including Dr Sadhvi Prachi took offense to the Cadbury ad which shows a poor lamp seller named "Damodar", which they say has been modelled on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

VHP Leader Dr Sadhvi Prachi Calls For Boycott of Cadbury

VHP Leader Dr Sadhvi Prachi shared the video on Twitter and said, "Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels? The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar." She further said, "This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala."

Shopless Poor Lamp Seller Is Damodara

Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels? The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on cadbury Company #BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/QvzbmOMcX2 — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) October 30, 2022

#BoycottCadbury Trends on Twitter

Soon after, netizens also shared the video with the hashtag #BoycottCadbury. Many people called for boycotting Cadbury products.

Some Netizens Defend Cadbury

Meanwhile, there were some users who came out in support of Cadbury.

According to this aunty every person whose name is damodar is modi's father 👏👏 #boycottcadbury https://t.co/5yEXl4pBK8 — Harshal Lahane (@HarshalLahane1) October 30, 2022

Netizens Claim Beef in Cadbury Products

On the other hand, the company also found itself in another controversy after some users claimed that Cadbury has beef as an ingredient in its products. Users also shared pictures of the same with the hashtag #BoycottCadbury.

Why 2 #BoycottCadbury ❓ 👉 Because it contains Beef and is Halal Certified. It means 👉 Cadbury is making Hindus to eat beef in the name of Sweets. 👉 They are funding Jihadi Terrorists through Halal Certification. 👉 Hindus must stop consuming anti Hindu Cadbury products. pic.twitter.com/l2b4zePxB7 — Kantara (@Shiv_1630) October 30, 2022

Cadbury's Statement on Claims About Beef in Its Products

Clearing the myths about beef in its products, Cadbury in a statement issued in 2021 said, "The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100 per cent vegeterian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that."

