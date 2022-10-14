It's raining in Bangalore! The city has been receiving incessant rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms surrounding Bengaluru like anything! Citizens also witnessed foggy weather on Friday morning as they took to social media to share images and videos of the same. #BangaloreRains trends on Twitter after netizens couldn't stop sharing messages and pics of the aesthetic weather in Karnataka's capital. Check out how Twitterati reacted after heavy rainfall in the city.

Bangalore Rains Pics and Videos

It's Magic? No?

Hmm..

Beautiful!

Foggy Morning

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)