It's raining in Bangalore! The city has been receiving incessant rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms surrounding Bengaluru like anything! Citizens also witnessed foggy weather on Friday morning as they took to social media to share images and videos of the same. #BangaloreRains trends on Twitter after netizens couldn't stop sharing messages and pics of the aesthetic weather in Karnataka's capital. Check out how Twitterati reacted after heavy rainfall in the city.
Bangalore Rains Pics and Videos
Visibility is hardly 50mtrs. Foggy morning #bangaloreweather #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/suMkBXXjsO
— Raveesh (@raveeshmb) October 14, 2022
It's Magic? No?
A morning of contrasts 🤷 #thisisBangalore #bangalorerains #bangaloreskies #nofilter pic.twitter.com/tGDMh3UcSM
— Rashmi Vasudeva (@shmira21) October 14, 2022
Hmm..
Right time to reply Fog
"What going on "#fog #bangalorerains #banglore#mistyday
— Naman Kumar shetty (@namanshetty29) October 14, 2022
Beautiful!
Completely covered in mist ! Namma super Bengaluru🥰! #bangalorerains #bangaloreweather @BngWeather pic.twitter.com/Jt5gJq6IrQ
— Dhruvnk (@Dhruvnk22) October 14, 2022
Foggy Morning
Foggy morning 🥳#fog #bangalorerains #bangalore #bangalorefog #chilledwhethe #foggy pic.twitter.com/XkvcRjvoto
— Shameena Mulla (@ShameenaMulla) October 14, 2022
