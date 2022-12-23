Christmas 2022 is here, and this is a time when streets are all decked up with lights, decorations, trees and everything else festive. At a time when beautiful images are being shared on social media platforms as Christmas approaches, "before and after" images posted by a Reddit user of the town of Mariupol in Ukraine are going viral. Amid the devastation that Ukraine faces, social media users are now sharing old images of the illuminated town of Ukraine. You can check out the images here. Pope Urges to Spend Less on Christmas, Send Difference to Ukrainians.

Get The Images Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)