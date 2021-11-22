Recently, a bizarre matrimonial advertisement grabbed eyeballs. In the ad, a man posted requirements about his future wife. The person is looking for a woman with particular boobs and waist size. The ad was shared by a Reddit user and soon it went viral. In the ad, the man is looking for a woman with “conservative values”, “pro-life”, “liberal”. He wanted a woman with a “height from 5’2 to 5’6 with weight from 105 lbs to 115 lbs, 32b to 32c, waist size 12-16 and feet size 6-7.” After the ad went viral, netizens expressed their anger over the advertisement. The matromonioal portal, betterhalf.ai, has taken action against the user, who posted the ad.

Here Are Some Of The Twitter Reactions:

"Liberal but pro life. Boob size. Height and other requirements of this one Indian man on a matrimonial site!”

One of the Twitter users questioned Betterhalf.ai, the portal on which the ad was posted

The Betterhalf.ai Has Taken Action Against The User:

Necessary action has been taken against the user for violating our User Terms and Conditions. Thank you for bringing this to our notice. — Betterhalf.ai (@betterhalfai) November 19, 2021

