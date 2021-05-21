BTS is releasing its much talked about single called 'Butter' today on May 21 and the ARMY Cannot stop talking about it. Along with the countdown, fans are sharing pics and videos of the Bangatan Boys.

Check Tweets:

Get ready world . There will be a storm on May 21 . Isn't it ARMYs ? #BTS_Butter us going to break all the records once again . GET THAT BUTTER I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial . pic.twitter.com/eRJMWwDpP7 — Khushboo⁷ 🧈 (@Khushbo98634236) May 19, 2021

BTS Pics

The most scary thing about BTS is, there is no limit to what they can do . They deserve the whole world . GET THAT BUTTER I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial . pic.twitter.com/F209SXFU5o — Khushboo⁷ 🧈 (@Khushbo98634236) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)