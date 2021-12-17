BTS' ARMY knows that their favourite K-pop band members are on an official break currently, but the boys did leave their fans a treat during the holiday season. BTS recently filmed a crosswalk concert for The Late Late Show with James Corden. The pre-recorded video of crosswalk features street performances of their hits “Butter” , “Dynamite" and "Permission To Dance". The whole crosswalk segment for day 1 of the concert was uploaded from the official Twitter handle of The Late Late Show. A lot of BTS fans can be seen in the streets in the video enjoying performances by the Bangtan Band. BTS’s ‘Butter’ Performance as Part of the Late Late Show With James Corden’s 1000th Episode Celebration.

BTS performing On The Late Late Show With James Cordon

.@bts_twt prepares for a the biggest venue of their careers -- an intersection. #BTSCrosswalkpic.twitter.com/b2jmy6ydQm — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

BTS' Crosswalk Segment

You better be warmed up for #BTSCrosswalk because it starts...... NOW! pic.twitter.com/J7Z8qEcfZo — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

Bewildered Fans!

#BTSCrosswalk opening act slaps and is getting the crowd extra hyped. pic.twitter.com/g0o12Ipx3N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

Permission To Dance Crosswalk

All together now, P.T.D. P.T.D. P.T.D. #BTSCrosswalkpic.twitter.com/h0TRxXin50 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

BTS Performs "Dynamite" On James Corden's Crosswalk Segment

.@bts_twt lit the intersection up like DYNAMITE! 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6N7MYm1NBz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

Wrap Up For Day 1 Of Crosswalk Concert

.@bts_twt we will see you bright and early tomorrow for day two of your #BTSCrosswalk residency! Right? pic.twitter.com/6kq8AluJ8n — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)